Privately owned Grieg Maritime has reported a public-style annual report with a historically profitable set of results.

The company was caught by surprise by the strength of the dry bulk markets last year and took advantage of the cash windfall to fund a strategic reorientation that included a programme of post-pandemic dry-dockings and investments in new technologies.

“A strong 2022 has provided precisely the financial security we need to reinvest into our business, essentially making up the gap in losses we endured before 2021,” said group chief executive Matt Duke in a press release.