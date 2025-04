Wilson ASA has started to use wind-assisted propulsion on a route for the Norwegian aluminium producer Hydro.

The newly refitted 4,766-dwt Wilson Eyde (built 2012) will transport pitch, which is used as a binder in carbon anodes for aluminium smelting, from suppliers in Europe to Hydro’s facilities in Norway.

The bulker vessel is equipped with both wind-assisted propulsion from Econowind and an AI-based system for fuel optimisation.