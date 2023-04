ESL Shipping’s ambitious plan to order zero-emission handysize bulkers is dependent on the availability of green fuel, according to managing director Mikki Koskinen.

The Finnish bulker company has announced its intention to bring in a pool of investors to order eco vessels, while exiting the supramax sector.

Koskinen told TradeWinds: “We are planning for the future.”

He said the company is quite advanced on technical work for the next generation of handysizes and coastal dry cargo vessels.