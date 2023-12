Nova Marine Carriers, an owner and manager of about 80 bulkers, general cargo ships and cement carriers has unveiled its first known bulker acquisitions since early 2022.

The Lugano-based company controlled by the Bolfo Gozzi and Romeo families said in a statement it has finalised the purchase of two handysizes earlier this month.

The first is the 20,000-dwt (renamed Sider Ambos, built 2017).