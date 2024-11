Ocean Yield has determined the size of its newcastlemax transaction with CMB.Tech.

The number of the bulkers with long-term charters to the Belgian shipowner has been finally set at eight, the Norwegian leasing specialist said in its third-quarter report.

At the end of 2022, Ocean Yield decided to invest in up to 10 of the 210,000-dwt newcastlemax newbuildings, with 15-year bareboat charters to CMB.Tech.