Nine tons of bunker fuel is reported to have spilled in China's Yangtze River after an MOL capesize bulker collided with a Chinese-owned kamsarmax earlier this week.

Mitsui OSK Line's (MOL) 199,000-dwt bulker Vega Dream (built 2010) and Yangzijiang Shipping's 82,400-dwt bulker Yangze 22 (built 2022) collided late in the evening of 30 December, according to Singapore’s Maritime Port of Authority (MPA).