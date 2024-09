Two veteran handysize bulk carriers with Middle Eastern ownership links are heading to India for recycling.

The 28,400-dwt Andulus 1 (built 1995) and the 39,100-dwt My Meray (built 1992) were the only commercial vessels reported as being sold for scrap over the past week, apart from a clutch of Russian fishing trawlers.

Indian buyers reportedly paid Turkish owner Andulus Marine Shipping $468 per ldt, or $2.83m,