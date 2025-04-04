Burning heavy fuel oil with exhaust gas cleaning systems can match or surpass the environmental impact of low-sulphur marine fuels, a major academic study has found.

Scrubbers were found to be the least harmful fuelling option across 10 different categories of environmental impact from well to wake, including greenhouse gas emissions, terrestrial acidification and ozone formation.

Scott Bergeron, fleet managing director at Oldendorff Carriers and co-author of the study, said: “Having finally conducted a multiyear, comprehensive, and peer-reviewed study, commonly held fears and assumptions are now put to rest.”