Oldendorff Carriers shipping research centre in kicks off with project to compare e-fuels

Agreement has been signed that soldifies centre’s research remit

Dr Torsten Barenthin (right), Oldendorff’s director of research & development, shakes hands with shipping safety expert Professor Osman Turan, director of the University of Strathclyde’s Maritime Human Factors Centre. The two signed the MoU in October that laid the foundation for the Oldendorff Research Centre for Sustainable Shipping in Glasgow.Photo: Oldendorff
Published 18 June 2025, 12:37Updated 18 June 2025, 12:37
