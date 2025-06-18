Oldendorff Carriers shipping research centre in kicks off with project to compare e-fuels

BulkersOldendorff Carriers shipping research centre in kicks off with project to compare e-fuelsAgreement has been signed that soldifies centre’s research remitDr Torsten Barenthin (right), Oldendorff’s director of research & development, shakes hands with shipping safety expert Professor Osman Turan, director of the University of Strathclyde’s Maritime Human Factors Centre. The two signed the MoU in October that laid the foundation for the Oldendorff Research Centre for Sustainable Shipping in Glasgow.Photo: OldendorffHolly BirkettTradeWinds correspondent