Giant owner and ship operator Oldendorff has shaken out yet another bulker, extending a sale campaign under which it has offloaded about 20 ships since last year.

According to brokers, the 207,600-dwt Linda Oldendorff (built 2014) has been sold to Bohai Shipping Hebei for $48.3m.

The deal was actually concluded last month, with the scrubber-fitted vessel scheduled to be delivered to its new owner in May, one broker said.