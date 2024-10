The failed sale of two Oldendorff Carriers ultramaxes to Chinese interests in June has allowed Greek buyers to move in and snap them up at much lower prices four months later.

Brokers and market players in London and Athens say the German bulker giant is divesting the Japan Marine United-built 61,100-dwt August Oldendorff (built 2015) and 60,900-dwt sister ship Alwine Oldendorff (built 2014) for about $50m in total.