A lull in transactions in the secondhand market for big bulkers has come to a halt, with market sources reporting several deals as done or in the making.

This comes almost a month after the last time TradeWinds reported about a capesize changing hands, as uncertain geopolitics and uncertain freight markets have been dampening buying interest in the meantime.

With US President Donald Trump seemingly putting his trade war on hold, however, animal spirits seem to be returning to the market.