Hong Kong-based owner-operator Pacific Basin Shipping has sold one of its oldest bulkers as it continues to renew its fleet.

Brokers report that the dry-cargo firm has sold its 56,025-dwt supramax Swan River (built 2005) for about $10m to an unidentified buyer.

A report from Clarksons described the price as “low”, but it falls within the range of estimates given by other online valuation tools.