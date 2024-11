Pacific Basin Shipping has ordered four ultramax bulkers that will be dual-fuelled with methanol.

The owner-operator has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsui & Co for volumes of green methanol for the vessels, which will be built in Japan for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

Two of the four 64,000-dwt newbuildings will be contracted jointly with Nihon Shipyard and Imabari Shipbuilding.