Greece’s OceanPal has extended a charter agreement for an older capesize at a better rate and then signed a deal to sell the ship.

The Nasdaq-listed owner said it had stretched a contract for the 177,000-dwt Baltimore (built 2005) with Richland Bulk of Singapore.

The Palios family-controlled company said the gross charter rate is $22,000 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.