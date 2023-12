Cypriot owner Castor Maritime has sold its final capesize bulker in a deal linked by brokers to unknown Chinese interests.

The Nasdaq-listed company said the 180,200-dwt Magic Orion (built 2006) has gone for $17.4m to an unaffiliated third party.

The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner by the end of the first quarter, when Castor will book a net gain of $2m, minus any transaction costs.