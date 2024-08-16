Climbing commodities exports out of Brazil could set up its ports for another period of panamax bulker congestion, mirroring last year.

Brazil posted its strongest-ever July for combined exports of soybeans, corn and sugar at 18.6m tonnes, an increase of 1.7m tonnes compared with a year earlier, according to customs data.

In 2023, it was surging corn exports from August, combined with strong soybean and sugar exports, that contributed to unprecedented levels of congestion at the country’s grain terminals.