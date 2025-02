China’s falling demand for wheat and corn imports, coupled with its rising domestic production will continue to weigh heavily on tonne-mile demand for Panamaxes, says research house Drewry Maritime Advisors.

Rates on the Australia-China grain route have already been trending downwards since the second half of 2024, reflecting a decline in grain trade between the two countries.

“Panamax rates are unlikely to recover to March 2024 levels in the near future on this route,” Drewry added.