New York-listed Pangaea Logistics Solutions has made good on its pledge to ramp up the logistics-terminal portion of its operations with a deal to acquire port operations in Florida and Maryland.

The Newport, Rhode Island-based shipowner said it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire marine port terminal operations in Port Everglades/Fort Lauderdale and port of Palm Beach in Florida, and the port of Baltimore in Maryland.

Cash deal with Host

Pangaea said it is paying a total purchase price under $10m in cash to Host Terminals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of T Parker Host.