Pangaea Logistics Solutions has made a rare excursion into the second-hand dry bulk market to pick up an nine-year-old ultramax bulker.

The Mark Filanowski-led niche-cargo specialist said it has paid $26.6m for the unnamed 61,000-dwt 2014-built ship, which it had previously chartered.

UK valuation platform VesselsValue said the ship is the Japanese-built CL Ebisu, formally owned by Belgian owner Conti-Lines.

The ship, which will be renamed Bulk Prudence, is expected to be delivered to Pangaea in June 2023 and will lift its owned fleet to 25 vessels.