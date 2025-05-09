Pangaea Logistics Solutions executive Mads Boye Petersen makes it clear that managing a shipping company isn’t supposed to come with perfect clarity on what the future holds.

“When you work in shipping, you have a pretty high tolerance for uncertainty, ambiguity and all that stuff,” he told TradeWinds in an interview at Pangaea’s offices in Newport, Rhode Island.

That said, it doesn’t mean Pangaea’s management team was happy in February to learn of plans to impose punitive port fees on shipping companies with Chinese-built, owned or controlled tonnage.