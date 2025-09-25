Paper tiger? Trump tariff ‘noise’ boosts rather than hurts shipping, shipowners say

BulkersPaper tiger? Trump tariff ‘noise’ boosts rather than hurts shipping, shipowners sayBig players speaking at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Greece look back at trade warsParticipants at a panel discussion during the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Greece, in Athens on 23 September, 2025. From left to right: TradeWinds editor-in-chief Julian Bray, Nicholas Notias of SteelShips, shipping analyst Eva Tzima, Willem Vermaat of Heidelberg Materials Trading, Hamish Norton of Star Bulk and Aristides Pittas of EuroSeas.Photo: Andonis Vlachos/TradeWinds EventsHarry PapachristouTradeWinds correspondentAthens