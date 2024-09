The final countdown is on for capesize bulker asset prices, according to new analysis.

Data platform Maritime Strategies International (MSI) thinks secondhand values are likely to peak within the next six months.

“A recent softening in year-over-year comparisons for both newbuild prices and vessel earnings could indicate early signs that the secondhand market may follow suit,” says Plamen Natzkoff, MSI’s associate director of dry bulk commodities and freight.