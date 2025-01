In a sale-and-purchase market increasingly favouring buyers, Peter Livanos-controlled DryLog is said to have obtained a firm price for one of its oldest and smallest vessels.

Brokers in London and the US report that the Monaco-based shipowner found Indonesian buyers for its 56,100-dwt supramax Jasmine (built 2012) for about $17.5m.

This is a robust price, given a general slide in bulker secondhand values in recent months.