A drop in secondhand post-panamax values has enticed Polembros Bulkers to buy its first ship since late 2020.

The Greek company’s managing director, George Vakirtzis, confirmed he has agreed to acquire the 95,700-dwt Lowlands Energy (built 2013), a sister ship to a pair of Imabari-built vessels already in the company’s fleet of 12 ships.

Polembros had the opportunity to buy identical vessels earlier this year but chose not to due to elevated sales values.