A Berge Bulk ship has been stranded in Algeria for three months after arriving with a cargo of logs.

El Watan website reported a series of problems at the port of Annaba has caused delays in unloading the 35,500-dwt Berge Shari (built 2016).

AIS data shows the handysize left Ibicuy in Argentina on 4 June, arriving in Annaba on 27 June.