Precious Shipping managing director Khalid Hashim retains a positive view on the prospects of the smaller geared bulker segments despite the company's net profit for the first quarter of its 2023 financial year falling by 93.8% year on year.

The Bangkok-based bulker operator reported on Monday that it earned a total of THB 78.69m ($2.31m) for the quarter that ended 31 March.

Hashim attributed the drop from the THB 1.29bn