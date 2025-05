Thailand’s Precious Shipping has posted a net loss of $4.14m for the first quarter of 2025.

The bulker owner’s financials were impacted by a 32% slump in net operating income “due to a very weak freight market, particularly in the months of January and February”, the company said in its first quarter newsletter.

“Average earnings per day per vessel declined to $8,641 in Q1 2025 from $12,433 in Q1 2024,” Precious said.