When a bulker loaded a cargo of iron ore in July 2022 at Canada’s Port of Quebec, it was expected to be 82,000 tonnes of a particular type of pellet known as Hibbing.

Instead, it received a mix that included another type of iron ore — known as Flux pellets — that had been stockpiled at the same port.

Now, Quebec terminal company QSL is locked in a battle with two American steel companies — US Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs — over the mix-up.