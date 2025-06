Greece’s Diana Shipping has taken a pay cut on a bulker coming off a deal with Cargill International in Geneva.

The New York-listed company said it has agreed a time-charter contract with Stone Shipping, backed by John Michael Radziwill, chairman of C Transport Maritime, for one of its ice-class panamaxes, the 78,000-dwt Atalandi (built 2014).

The rate will be $9,000 per day for the first 35 days, and then $10,100 through to 15 June 2026, with the potential to stretch this to 15 August.