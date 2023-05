Reborn yard Hengli Heavy Industry (Hengli HI) has inked its first newbuilding contract with a company outside its home country China.

The yard, formerly known as STX Dalian Shipbuilding before it returned to the shipbuilding market under new ownership last year, signed a contract with Laskaridis Maritime for four kamsarmax bulk carriers.

Executives with both Hengli HI and Thanassis Laskaridis-controlled Laskaridis Maritime confirmed the order of the 82,000-dwt ships.