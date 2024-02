A wave of US and UK missile and bomb strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen has yet to visibly diminish their capacity to carry out attacks against commercial and war ships off Yemen, with the rebel group claiming two such strikes on Tuesday.

According to a statement by their military spokesman Yahya Saree, the Houthis fired missiles on US-listed Star Bulk Carriers’ 82,200-dwt Star Nasia (built 2006) and the 12,000-dwt cargo ship Morning Tide (built 2006).