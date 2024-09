Exports have downplayed fears of a catastrophic explosion on board a damaged bulker carrying ammonium nitrate.

This is despite the 20,000-tonne cargo having an explosive power equal to that of the atomic bomb dropped by US forces on Hiroshima in Japan during the Second World War.

The Dubai-controlled 37,000-dwt Ruby has been rejected by Norway and Lithuania as it seeks a refuge for repairs after being damaged in a storm en route from Russia.