Rio Tinto’s iron ore exports took a hit during the fourth quarter, and in 2024 overall, mirroring the long-standing weak demand for capesize bulkers that has bled into 2025.

The miner’s iron-ore shipment volumes from Pilbara in Australia dipped by 1% year on year during the fourth quarter to 85.7m tonnes.

Full-year shipments also declined by 1% from 2023 levels, falling to 328.6m