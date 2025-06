Eman Abdalla, one of the rising stars of global shipping, has departed her senior position in agricultural trading giant Cargill.

Abdalla has revealed that she is leaving as vice president of global operations and supply chain lead at Cargill Ocean Transportation in Geneva, a role that oversees the group’s operation of around 700 chartered ships each year.

Writing on LinkedIn she said: “After an unforgettable journey with Cargill, it’s time to turn the page.”