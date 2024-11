Baltic Shipping and Risor Shipping have formed a new venture, Baltic Bulk, which its founders describe as a “visionary vessel operating and freight-trading company”.

In a statement on its website, Baltic Bulk said: “We specialise in handysize and supramax bulk shipping, but with an end-to-end approach where we leverage synergies between the coaster, mini-bulk and handysize segments to deliver unparalleled flexibility and service.”