Marine bulk specialist Rocktree Logistics Group has bought Atria Soluciones Logisticas (Atria), a South American port services and river transportation company for an undisclosed amount.

Rocktree partially funded the purchase with up to $350m in private credit from alternative investment firm Entrust Global through its maritime-focused fund, Blue Ocean.

Rocktree CEO Daniele Pratolongo said: “As we look to continue to expand Rocktree’s offerings with Atria under our wing, this financing will help fuel Rocktree’s next phase of growth, which may include a combination of organic growth initiatives coupled with other strategic M&A opportunities.”