The latest flurry of Russian air strikes may pose a threat to the dry bulk market, a new report says.

In the past six weeks, five merchant ships have been struck by Russian missiles while in Ukrainian ports or waters.

“These were the first attacks on merchant ships since November 2023 and they could threaten 1% of the world’s dry bulk exports if safety is not improved,” said shipping analyst at Bimco, Filipe Gouveia.