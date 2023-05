The port of Mariupol — a battle scene between Ukrainian and Russian forces last year — is resuming grain exports under its Russian separatist administration.

The move was announced over the weekend by Denys Pushylin, acting head of the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The first vessel has already been loaded with grain, Russian bloggers cited Pushylin as saying.

The identity of the ship was not revealed and could not be independently established.