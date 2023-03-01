Eagle Bulk Shipping is poised to renew its fleet further with the addition of not one but two modern ultramaxes and a deal to offload the last of the older supramaxes that it had on the sales block.

TradeWinds reported last month that Connecticut-based bulker owner has purchased the 63,600-dwt ultramax Springfield (built 2020) from Union Maritime for about $30.2m.

Market sources said on Wednesday that the Gary Vogel-led shipowner has also purchased a sibling, with multiple shipbrokers identifying it as the 63,600-dwt Aston (built 2020), which is also in the fleet of UK-based Union Maritime.