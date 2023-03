Greece’s Safe Bulkers may return cash to shareholders through a fresh stock buyback scheme.

The Polys Hajiouannou-led company said it has authorised a programme which could see it buy back up to 5m shares from time to time in the open market.

This would represent about 4.3% of the company, and 6.6% of its public float.

The stock rose 2.4% to $3.41 by the close in New York following the announcement.