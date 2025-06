Sale-and-purchase dealmaking for large bulkers is chugging along with brokers relating yet another pair of sales.

Japanese shipping heavyweights Santoku Senpaku and Nissen Kaiun are reportedly divesting their oldest capesize and baby capes, respectively.

Santoku’s 176,400-dwt Imperator Australis (built 2012) has most likely been snapped up by Chinese interests, although some brokers believe the ship’s buyers are Greek.