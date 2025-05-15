Australian miner and shipowner Fortescue’s Sara Edmonson is likely to be a big voice in shipping’s decarbonisation.

The group’s head of global advocacy and energy transition is described as a “seasoned professional”.

The iron ore giant is pioneering the use of ammonia as a ship fuel.

It is backed by Australian clean energy advocate and billionaire Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, who has famously said he is skipping interim solutions: “We’re not going to bother with dual fuel and all of that crap," he told TradeWinds onboard a prototype vessel in Canary Wharf earlier this year.