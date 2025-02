SeaKapital and Seacon’s fully-owned unit GH Kapital will lend $50m to their joint venture, Continental Kapital Shipping Company, in a deal which was determined on 24 January 2025, the company said in a stock exchange filed on Friday.

Continental Kapital is a joint venture between Seacon’s GH Kapital and SeaKapital, both of which own 50%.

Hong Kong-listed Seacon said in the same filing that both GH Kapital and SeaKapital will each provide 50% of the loan.