China’s Seacon Shipping Group has placed an order for two 42,200-dwt bulk carriers at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding.

In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Seacon said it is paying the Japanese shipbuilder $31.6m for each for the vessels which will be delivered in 2025.

Payment will be spread over four instalments, including a final heavy payment of $19m per ship on delivery.

Seacon said it would fund the investment through internal resources and external financing.