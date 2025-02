Hong Kong-listed Chinese shipowner Seacon Shipping has financed the second of two newbuildings it has on order with Namura Shipbuilding through a Japanese leasing deal similar to the one lined up in January this year.

The company has sold the under-construction 40,000-dwt bulk carrier newbuilding to Japan’s Kimura Kisen Co and Eisho Shipping for $34m, a filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange showed.