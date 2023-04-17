China’s Seacon Shipping is wasting no time in using funds it raised from its initial public offer in Hong Kong Exchange last month.

The Qingdao-headquartered shipping company has ordered two 62,000-dwt multi-purpose vessels at Huanghai Shipbuilding for delivery in November and December 2024.

The vessels are costing a total of $83.16m or $41.58m per ship, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Seacon said the newbuildings are in line with its strategy of fleet expansion and renewal as the new vessels will enhance the firm’s competitiveness.