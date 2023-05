China’s Seacon Shipping has added one more newbuilding to its growing orderbook.

In a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Qingdao-based shipping company said it has contracted one 13,500-dwt general cargo ship at Murakami Hide Shipbuilding.

Seacon said the new ship cost JPY2.34bn ($16.8m), and is scheduled to be delivered by June 2025.

Payment for the general cargo ship will be spread over five instalments.