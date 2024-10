The crew of a Turkish cargo ship has been arrested after cocaine worth €400m ($437m) was found in a raid off the Canary Islands.

French and Spanish customs officials said four tonnes of drugs were seized from the 2,500-dwt Ras (built 1994).

The Tanzanian-flagged vessel was stopped 130 nautical miles (241 km) off Lanzarote as part of operation Pascal-Lino 2024, Canarian Weekly reported.