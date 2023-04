Seanergy Maritime Holdings chief executive Stamatis Tsantanis has made good on his pledge to buy more shares in the company.

The Nasdaq-listed bulker owner revealed the boss has bought another 100,000 shares at an average price of $5.32, or $532,000, in the open market.

Seanergy's chief financial officer Stavros Gyftakis has also acquired 18,510 shares at an average price of $5.40, or $100,000.